Botanical Garden Stamps Arrive in 2020

The United States Postal Service is celebrating American gardens in 2020 with a pane of 20 stamps depicting botanical gardens across the country. The stamps were created using photographs of 10 American gardens taken between 1996 and 2014 by Allen Rokach.
The gardens shown on the stamps are:
North Carolina’s Biltmore Estate
New York’s Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Chicago Botanic Garden
Coastal Maine Botanic Garden
Washington D.C.’s Dumbarton Oaks
California’s Huntington Botanical Gardens
Florida’s Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park
Virginia’s Norfolk Botanical Garden
Ohio’s Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens
Delaware’s Winterthur
These Forever stamps will be available in 2020.
Image credit: By Diego Delso, CC BY-SA 4.0
